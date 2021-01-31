IND USA
Jan 26 violence was conspiracy by BJP, Tricolour was insulted that day: Sisodia
File photo of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(PTI)
File photo of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(PTI)
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:33 PM IST

Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said the violence that took place on January 26 was a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding that the Tricolour was insulted on that day.

"BJP orchestrated the violence and attacks during Republic Day violence and tried to pin blame on farmers. Not only the BJP, PM Modi's credibility has been dented due to lies over farm laws," Sisodia said while addressing a press conference.

The press conference was about a video showing Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking in favour of the farm laws. The video, which was posted by the BJP, was doctored, claimed Sisodia.

"Yesterday BJP and its spokesperson posted a doctored video of Arvind Kejriwal ji stating benefits of farm laws. I was furious over it but also felt sad for BJP that it had to post distorted video clip of Arvind ji to establish credibility of the laws," Sisodia added.

He said that not only the BJP, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's credibility has been dented due to lies over the farm laws.

The video of Kejriwal’s interview with a news channel on farm laws has been widely shared on social media.

In the video, Kejriwal can be heard saying that this is the best reform in agriculture in the last 70 years, which will give the farmers the best price for their produce as they will be able to sell their crops anywhere.

Kejriwal can also be heard saying that farmers will not lose their land, MSP or their mandis (marketplace).

