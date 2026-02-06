Edit Profile
    3 engineers suspended after biker falls in pit dug up by Jal Board, dies

    The incident triggered public outrage and raised questions over on-site safety measures, barricading and supervision.

    Updated on: Feb 06, 2026 3:56 PM IST
    By Snehil Sinha
    The Delhi government has suspended three Delhi Jal Board engineers, an executive engineer, an assistant engineer and a junior engineer, in connection with the fatal Janakpuri pit accident, as part of disciplinary action following a preliminary review of the incident.

    Photos from the spot show the victim lying beside his Apache RTR 200 motorcycle at the bottom of the pit (X/@Saurabh_MLAgk)
    Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the officials - an Executive Engineer (AXN), Assistant Engineer (AE) and Junior Engineer (JE) - linked to the Janakpuri Line Rehabilitation Project area have been placed under suspension pending inquiry.

    The action comes after a biker died early Friday after falling into a deep pit dug at a road stretch in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area during ongoing Jal Board-related construction work. The incident triggered public outrage and raised questions over on-site safety measures, barricading and supervision.

    Officials said the suspensions are an interim measure and further action may follow based on the findings of the high-level inquiry ordered by the government. The probe committee has been tasked with inspecting the accident site, reviewing safety arrangements, checking compliance with norms, and fixing responsibility for any lapses.

    Police had earlier said they received a call about the accident around 7 am and found the biker and his motorcycle inside the excavation near Janakpuri District Centre. Investigators are examining whether adequate barricades, warning signs and lighting were in place at the location, especially during night hours.

