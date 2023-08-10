25-yr-old woman allegedly shoots sister in Delhi, no arrests yet: Police

A 25-year-old woman allegedly shot her younger sister in north east Delhi’s Shastri Park area on Wednesday evening over the latter’s alleged affair with her husband, police said. Police said they received information about the incident in Shastri Park around 6:30pm. (Representative file image)

Police said they received information about the incident in Shastri Park around 6:30pm.

“It was revealed that a woman shot at her younger sister because she had an affair with her husband,” said a police officer aware of the matter.

Police said a case on charges for attempt to murder and under Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and further probe is underway. Accused is yet to arrested, they said.