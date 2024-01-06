close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Jharkhand to showcase production of tasar silk at Republic Day parade

Jharkhand to showcase production of tasar silk at Republic Day parade

PTI
Jan 06, 2024

Jharkhand to showcase production of tasar silk at Republic Day parade

Dumka/Ranchi, Jan 6 (PTI) Jharkhand's tableau showcasing the production of the famed tasar silk in the Santhal Pargana region was selected for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

Jharkhand is among 16 states and Union Territories the tableaux of which have been selected for the January 26 parade, he said.

"The country will be introduced to the silk of Dumka and Godda of Jharkhand," Chief Minister Hemant Soren said in a social media post.

Everything related to the production of tasar silk will be depicted in the tableau, Dumka's Art, Culture and Sports Officer Tufan Kumar Poddar told PTI.

"Around 8,000 people of Dumka and Godda districts are engaged in the production of tasar," he said.

There are four types of silk -- mulberry, eri, munga and tasar, he said, adding, "Mulberry, eri and munga are common and can be produced indoors but tasar is wild in nature. Country's 70 per cent tasar is produced in Jharkhand, of which 40 per cent is produced in the state's Santhal Pargana region."

He said that most of the tasar silk is transported to Bhagalpur in Bihar, where the final product is made.

"Of late, the final product is being made here under the Mayurakshi Silk brand. At present, it is being done at a small scale but we have decided to expand it," he said.

Sarihan variety of tasar silk is found in the Dumka district, Central Silk Board's former director BC Prasad told PTI.

"Sarihan is the finest variety of tasar, and its denier is 7," he said.

The tableau will be ready by January 19, and it will participate in the rehearsal on January 23, another official said.

