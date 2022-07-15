JNU lab attendant arrested for allegedly molesting minor

A 52-year-old lab attendant working at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was on Friday arrested for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl who used to take tuition classes from his son at their campus home, police said on Friday.

“On July 11, the police control room received a call regarding a molestation case involving a minor girl in Paschimabad inside the JNU campus”, deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C said.

“The caller alleged that his eight-year-old daughter had gone to take her tuition classes at the private tutor’s house at Paschimabad, where the teacher’s father allegedly touched and kissed her cheek. After returning home, the girl told her father about it. The father in turn informed us,” said the DCP.

The tutor’s father was arrested the same day.

The lab attendant has been booked for molestation, assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe, a case regarding which was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station under Indian Penal Code’s sections 354 and 354 B and relevant section of the protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act.

JNU rector Ajay Kumar Dubey said that he has not received any information regarding the case.

