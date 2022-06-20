Ludhiana | Man booked for 21-year-old daughter’s molestation
A resident of Chitte Quarters, Dhuri Lines, has been booked for allegedly molesting his 21-year-old daughter. The FIR has been registered after a 16-month long investigation.
The woman, in her complaint, stated that on November 3, 2020, when she was alone at home, her father entered her room in an inebriated condition and molested her.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurjit Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 354 (assaulting or using criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused, who is currently on the run.
Sahnewal resident booked for raping woman on the pretext of marriage
A 28-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman for two years on the pretext of marriage. Later, the accused solemnised marriage with another woman.
He has been identified as Gurjot Singh of Sahnewal.
The complainant said the accused had befriended her and promised to marry her. Soon after, he coaxed her into establishing a physical relationship with him. But eventually, he failed to make good on the promise to marry her.
Sub-inspector Kulbir Singh said the accused has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics