JNU violence: Education ministry seeks report
New Delhi: The Union education ministry has sought a report from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in connection with the violence on campus on Sunday.
Students belonging to the Left-affiliated groups such as the All-India Students Association (AISA) clashed with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) over non-vegetarian food on the dinner menu at a hostel when Ram Navmi was being celebrated.
A ministry official said the report was sought on Monday as part of a routine process. “Whenever an incident of unrest is reported from any central university, the ministry asks for a report.”
The Delhi Police on Monday registered two cases in connection with violence under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting modesty of women), and 34 (common intention).
In a statement on Monday, JNU said the clash took place after some students objected to a religious ceremony, echoing ABVP’s allegations against Left-affiliated groups.
JNU registrar Ravikesh said there was a scuffle. “It was the occasion of Rama Navmi and havan was organized by the students in the Kaveri Hostel and there were students who were objecting to this. The wardens and the Dean of Students tried to pacify them and the havan was concluded peacefully. Despite this, some groups of students were not happy with this and soon after, at the time of dinner, a ruckus was created over there and heated arguments were followed by an altercation between both the groups in the hostel.”
The university earlier said it has a zero-tolerance policy towards violence and asked the students to “refrain from any such incident that disturbs the peace and harmony on (the) campus.”
-
Karnataka HC directs Medical Edu Dept to make a decision on Nursing Diploma
The Karnataka High Court directed the Department of Medical Education to consider petitions from 25 nursing institutions seeking clearance or recognition to start new General Nursing and Midwifery courses for the academic year 2021-22 within eight weeks and notify them of the results. The respondents, the Department of Medical Education and the Karnataka State Nursing Council, did not decide on whether to provide approval or not.
-
No charge sheet, or arrests, yet in 2020 JNU violence case
On January 5 in 2020, a violence broke out inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus when masked persons attacked students inside the Sabarmati hostel. Two years on, the case is still under investigation. No charge sheet has been filed and no arrests have been made, a police officer privy to the case said.
-
Tensions in Bihar after violence during Ram Navami processions
Tensions prevailed in the aftermath of violence during Ram Navami processions, which left five people injured on Monday following an argument over the route of a procession in Bihar's Aurangabad district. Aurangabad police superintendent Kantesh Mishra said two groups clashed when one of them on motorcycles was trying to use a lane for the procession while another group allegedly threw stones. Police said the visuals showed men on bikes with swords participating in the procession.
-
Bengaluru woman kills husband with iron rod
A 48-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering Varalakshmi, who is a resident of Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte's husband with repeated blows to her husband, Umesh's head with an iron rod, after a late-night fight. The accused has been identified as Varalakshmi, who is a resident of Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte. 52-year-old Umesh is said to have died due to profuse bleeding. Doctors had declared Umesh as brought dead, according to reports. Following interrogations, it was revealed that Varalakshmi had killed Umesh.
-
Bangalore University syndicate members resign; say VC misled govt
Two members of the Bangalore University syndicate have decided to hand in their resignation letters in protest against the removal of two other members by the government, without citing any reasons, reports said. The two members - Prem Sohanlal and Govindaraju's - nominations were withdrawn last week, and two new members have been nominated in their place since.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics