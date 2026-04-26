Kailash Hills rape-murder: Police recreate events, retrieve accused’s old phone

New Delhi

Police at the scene of the crime. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

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Delhi Police on Saturday said they have recovered a mobile phone used by Rahul Meena, the accused in the Kailash Hills rape-murder case, from a person in Rajasthan, to whom he had sold it before travelling to Delhi. On the day, the police also recreated the sequence of events leading to the rape and murder, officers aware of the matter said.

Police said that investigators reached the building along with Meena, 23, around 9.30am. The victim’s family was not in the building. Investigators asked Meena to share all minute details of the events that led to the events on Wednesday morning, when he allegedly raped and killed his former employer’s 22-year-old daughter.

“We made him reveal each and every detail related to his crime. Meena mostly cooperated but remained remorseless during his stay at the building. It took the investigators over four hours to complete the scene recreation. Then, we brought Meena back for further interrogation,” an officer aware of the developments, who did not wish to be named, said.

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{{^usCountry}} The officers said that they recovered a “missing” mobile phone of Meena’s from a person in Rajasthan’s Alwar. Meena reportedly sold the mobile phone before leaving for Delhi, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officers said that they recovered a “missing” mobile phone of Meena’s from a person in Rajasthan’s Alwar. Meena reportedly sold the mobile phone before leaving for Delhi, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A second officer involved in the investigation said, “We are sending the mobile phone to the forensic lab for data retrieval, which we suspect he deleted before selling it. The phone call records have also been obtained and are being examined. Our focus is on establishing Meena’s antecedents and if anyone helped him with the crimes in Alwar and Delhi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A second officer involved in the investigation said, “We are sending the mobile phone to the forensic lab for data retrieval, which we suspect he deleted before selling it. The phone call records have also been obtained and are being examined. Our focus is on establishing Meena’s antecedents and if anyone helped him with the crimes in Alwar and Delhi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In CCTV footage obtained from the spot on the day of the crime, Meena is seen holding a phone in his hand and talking to someone while walking on a street near the crime scene. Officers clarified that Meena was only pretending to be talking to someone while, in reality, he was doing so only to ensure that locals, who knew him, did not stop him after seeing him busy in a telephonic conversation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In CCTV footage obtained from the spot on the day of the crime, Meena is seen holding a phone in his hand and talking to someone while walking on a street near the crime scene. Officers clarified that Meena was only pretending to be talking to someone while, in reality, he was doing so only to ensure that locals, who knew him, did not stop him after seeing him busy in a telephonic conversation. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karn Pratap Singh ...Read More Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital. Read Less

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