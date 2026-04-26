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Kailash Hills rape-murder: Police recreate events, retrieve accused’s old phone

Delhi Police recovered a mobile phone linked to the Kailash Hills rape-murder suspect, Rahul Meena, and recreated the crime scene for investigation.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 03:16 am IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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New Delhi

Police at the scene of the crime. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Delhi Police on Saturday said they have recovered a mobile phone used by Rahul Meena, the accused in the Kailash Hills rape-murder case, from a person in Rajasthan, to whom he had sold it before travelling to Delhi. On the day, the police also recreated the sequence of events leading to the rape and murder, officers aware of the matter said.

Police said that investigators reached the building along with Meena, 23, around 9.30am. The victim’s family was not in the building. Investigators asked Meena to share all minute details of the events that led to the events on Wednesday morning, when he allegedly raped and killed his former employer’s 22-year-old daughter.

“We made him reveal each and every detail related to his crime. Meena mostly cooperated but remained remorseless during his stay at the building. It took the investigators over four hours to complete the scene recreation. Then, we brought Meena back for further interrogation,” an officer aware of the developments, who did not wish to be named, said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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