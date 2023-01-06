Kanjhawala case: 7th accused held; friend claims Anjali, Nidhi fought | Updates

Ankush Khanna, the seventh accused in the hit-and-run case in Delhi's Kanjhawala, was arrested by the police even as more CCTV footage emerged in which victim Anjali Singh and her friend Nidhi are seen with a man hours before the incident.

The Delhi Police has already arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case. Later, it zeroed in on Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna and said they were involved in shielding the accused.

Here are the top updates on Kanjhawala horror:

> Ankush Khanna surrendered on Friday evening at Sultanpuri police station, while Ashutosh was arrested from Budh Vihar area in northwest Delhi.

> The police denied reports that Nidhi, who was riding pillion on Anjali's scooter at the time of the accident, was arrested and said she was only called to join the investigation.

> Nidhi was traced by the police after they examined CCTV footage. She recorded her statement with the police on Tuesday.

> Sources told news agency PTI that Deepak was not in the Maruti Baleno car that mowed down Anjali.

> Fresh CCTV footage emerged where Nidhi and Anjali are seen on a scooter with a man. The person drops them near Anjali's residence.

> In another footage, both the women go to the house of the deceased and later proceed towards the hotel for the party.

> A Delhi court remanded Ashutosh in police custody for three days. The accused persons causing the death of Anjali had allegedly borrowed the car from Ashutosh.

> Meanwhile, a man, who was also present at the hotel and partying with the women, told India Today TV that Anjali and Nidhi had a verbal fight which subsequently turned physical in the hotel room. “Anjali called me around seven times that night but I did not answer. She then sent another friend to get me from home. I went after he forced me, saying Anjali was asking for me. I reached around 11:30pm and saw Anjali and Nidhi partying. There were a few others. Two rooms were booked at the hotel. They were just enjoying themselves and having a beer. Then a verbal spat broke out between the two. Nidhi asked Anjali to return her money. Soon, they were in a physical fight. We separated them and calmed them down. Then the two left after a while,” the friend was quoted as saying by the news channel.

