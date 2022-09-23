Kartavya Path to get separate police station

Kartavya Path will have a separate police station which will also cover the new Parliament complex, according a notification issued by Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The gazette notification issued on September 21 stated, “Delhi LG in order to facilitate extension of better police assistance to the public has directed that Kartavya Path will be a separate police station and will cover local areas which have been excluded from the jurisdiction of Tilak Marg, South Avenue and Parliament Street police stations respectively.”

The road from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate, earlier known as Raj Path, was recently renamed Kartavya Path. It is part of the revamped Central Vista Avenue that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8.

A senior Delhi Police officer who is aware of the development said the department had proposed creation of a separate police station to cover the new Parliament House and the Central Vista. “We had also sought land around the Kartavya Path for construction of the new police building that will be named as Kartavya Path police station. While the LG has allowed the creation of the new police station, the decision on land and building will follow,” he said.