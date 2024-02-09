Kejriwal slams BJP for ED action in excise case

hief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons saying that the BJP was creating obstacles for him to prevent him from working, and added that he would only serve people. He also reiterated his allegations that the BJP-led central government has unleashed various probe agencies on him by sending one notice after another as if he is a terrorist. He was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a new school building in Mayur Vihar Phase III. Kejriwal was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a new school building in Mayur Vihar Phase III. (HT Photo)

“As many summonses you send, I will build that many more schools. Your faith is to frame false cases, send summons... My faith is to build schools, hospitals, provide education to the poor, and serve the people. You are only greedy for power; I am only greedy for service. I will only serve the people,” Kejriwal said.

He added, “These days, notice after notice is being sent to me every day. Sometimes CBI notices, sometimes ED notices, sometimes income tax notices, sometimes Delhi Police notices. They have unleashed all the agencies on me as if I am the biggest terrorist of the country, as if I am the biggest dacoit of the country, I am the biggest thief of the country,” he said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent five summonses to Kejriwal asking him to appear before it for questioning in connection with the ongoing probe into the excise policy case. Kejriwal has skipped all the five summonses calling them illegal, politically motivated and vague.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Kejriwal has started laying the foundation stone of school buildings towards the fag end of his government’s tenure. “It is an attempt to deceive the people of Delhi. In its nine years, the Kejriwal government has not provided any new schools to Delhi and has also indulged in corruption in the guise of increasing classrooms in schools. Most of the government schools in Delhi lack adequate teachers, facilities for teaching science and commerce at higher levels, and sports facilities.”