Kejriwal slams BJP for trying to ‘malign’ him ahead of Gujarat polls

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for using the latest letter by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena to malign his image and label him a corrupt person.

The chief minister’s remark came in response to BJP’s latest attack on him with Chandrashekhar writing a third letter to Delhi LG in which claimed that he was ready to be hanged if his allegations about paying Rs50 crore to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain were proved false. Hours after Chandrashekhar’s lawyer released the letter to the press, Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari demanded that both the CM and Jain should take a polygraph test.

Kejriwal said that the BJP called him a “terrorist” in the run up to the Punjab assembly elections, and they were now terming him a corrupt person ahead of the Gujarat polls. “Before Punjab (assembly) elections, PM (Narendra Modi) said Kejriwal is a terrorist. Home Minister (Amit Shah) set up an inquiry. What happened to it? Now, before the Gujarat and the MCD polls, they are saying Kejriwal is corrupt. If Kejriwal is a terrorist or is corrupt, arrest him,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

He said, “Kejriwal is neither a terrorist nor corrupt. Kejriwal is ‘janta ka laadla’ (darling of the people). The BJP has a problem with him.”

In a press conference, Tiwari dared the Delhi chief minister to take a lie detector test and prove Chadrashekhar’s allegations wrong. “If someone is forcing Sukesh Chandrashekhar to write these letters, then this too is a failure of the Kejriwal government. The Mandoli jail in which Sukesh is lodged comes under the Kejriwal government...the jail minister is also lodged in the jail,” said Tiwari.

In a fresh letter on Tuesday, Chandrashekhar alleged that after his last complaint to the LG was reported in the media, he had received “severe threat” from the jail administration on behalf of AAP leader Satyendar Jain and then DG Prisons Sandeep Goel. Chandrashekhar had earlier written to the LG last month alleging that AAP leader Jain extorted ₹10 crore in 2019 in exchange of his safety in the prison, a charge that AAP has rejected.

