Kejriwal slams BJP-led Union govt over Delhi’s deteriorating law and order

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government and Union home minister Amit Shah, reiterating that the law and order situation in the Capital has deteriorated over the last 1.5 years. He said there has been a spike in cases of murder, rape, and sexual harassment while traders were getting extortion calls. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal underlined the responsibility of maintaining law and order in Delhi rests with the central government. (PTI)

The AAP has been focussing on law and order ahead of the Delhi assembly elections due early next year. Kejriwal underlined the responsibility of maintaining it in Delhi rests with the central government. He added Delhi is a Union territory and the land, police, and public order are not under the Delhi government.

“The kind of gang wars that Mumbai witnessed during the 1990s when the underworld reigned are being witnessed in Delhi now. The same gang wars and shoot outs are being witnessed in Delhi. People say Delhi is not only unsafe but it has become the most unsafe capital in the world.”

Kejriwal said 501 murders were reported in 2022, the highest in the last few years. “In the last three months, 20 people lost their lives in gang wars in trans-Yamuna area. The situation has turned worse. People are living in fear,” said Kejriwal.

He said the people of Delhi gave him the responsibility to fix schools, electricity, hospitals, health services, and water supply 10 years ago. “….I fixed them all, and the work is progressing. But you [people] gave the responsibility of providing security to the people of Delhi to the central government. Under the central government, the buck stops with Union home minister Amit Shah. He has completely failed in maintaining the law and order in Delhi and it has led to a terrible situation.”

Kejriwal said the matter is not only about the image of the city but about the safety of the people. He added 160 extortion calls were made to the businessmen in Delhi in the last year. “Around 70-80% of people do not report to the police due to fear and pay the extortion to ensure their security. Many extortion calls go unreported….It has become a crime to do business,” said Kejriwal.

He said Shah has to maintain law and order in the Capital. “Even policemen are not safe. On November 23, a police constable was stabbed to death in Govindpuri, just 13 km away from Shah’s house…,” Kejriwal said. “Who will the people of Delhi approach for their safety and security?”

The was no immediate BJP response. The story will be updated when the BJP responds.

On Wednesday, BJP workers waved black flags accusing the AAP of ignoring infrastructure issues when Kejriwal visited Nangloi to meet a businessman whose shop was the site of a shooting in September. The protest prevented Kejriwal from reaching the trader’s shop, prompting the businessman’s son to meet him outside the area.

Northwest Delhi member of Parliament Yogendra Chandolia led a BJP protest and questioned the timing of Kejriwal’s visit almost two months after the shooting. He alleged that it exposed his insincere intentions. “We have no objection to Kejriwal going anywhere, but the people of Nangloi, Kirari, and Mundka demand answers for the nearly 20 deaths caused by waterlogging in these areas during this monsoon and seek compensation,” said Chandolia as BJP workers carried placards about the poor condition of roads.