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Kerala Minister condemns alleged rights violations against migrant workers in northern states

Kerala Minister condemns alleged rights violations against migrant workers in northern states

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 11:47 am IST
PTI |
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Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday strongly condemned the alleged human rights violations faced by migrant workers in northern states, particularly in the Delhi-NCR region, and expressed the state's solidarity with their ongoing protests.

Kerala Minister condemns alleged rights violations against migrant workers in northern states

Addressing a press conference here, Sivankutty said lakhs of workers in states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were being forced to agitate not for better wages or working conditions, but for their basic right to live with dignity.

He said issues highlighted in a recent letter sent to the Prime Minister by CPI General Secretary M A Baby were extremely serious and warranted urgent attention.

The minister alleged that rising inflation and shortage of cooking gas has made life miserable for common people, and that the existing minimum wages in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were insufficient for a family to live with dignity in the current economic conditions.

Sivankutty said Kerala has already set a model by implementing minimum wages across 85 sectors, and demanded that minimum wages in the Delhi-NCR region be standardised at 26,000 per month.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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