New Delhi, The budget session of the Delhi Assembly concluded with over 15 hours of legislative business, said Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday, describing it as a "result-oriented engagement" during the proceedings. Key audit reports tabled in budget session, more than 15 working hours: Speaker Gupta

"The second part of the fourth session of the eighth legislative assembly was held from March 23 to March 27, 2026, comprised four sittings conducted on 23rd, 24th, 25th and 27th March 2026 and concluded with a total working time of 15 hours and 16 minutes," Gupta said.

During the budget session, the Speaker said all seven pending Comptroller and Auditor General reports were tabled in the house.

"Multiple audit reports relating to state finance, revenue, economic, social, and general sectors, public sector undertakings, Delhi Jal Board and universities of the Delhi government were laid, taken up for discussion and referred to the appropriate committees," Gupta said.

The Speaker stated that 63 notices were received under Special Mention, of which 44 were raised in the house under Rule 280.

Gupta also said that the conduct of Opposition observed during this session raises "serious concerns" for parliamentary functioning.

"It is a matter of concern that the opposition has displayed a completely negative approach during this session. It is indeed unfortunate that the opposition chose to abstain from the House proceedings in the name of protest, despite there being no substantive issue," Gupta said.

There was no immediate response from the A on the matter.

"Deliberate disruption of proceedings, preventing the House from functioning, disregarding its dignity, and subsequently attempting to create misleading narratives reflect a pattern of indiscipline that cannot be accepted," he added.

Meanwhile, Gupta met President Droupadi Murmu and Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and presented them a coffee table book named 'Shatabdi Yatra-Vir Vithalbhai Patel.'

The Speaker also briefed the President on the historical significance of March 30, saying that on this day in 1919, Swami Shraddhanand led a non-violent protest against the oppressive Rowlatt Act at Delhi's Chandni Chowk, Gupta said.

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