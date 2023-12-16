Khelo India Para Games: Jammu’s Sheetal Devi pips UP’s Jyoti Baliyan for gold

Sheetal Devi continued her stunning form with a gold in the open category of compound archery event at the inaugural Khelo India Para Games on Saturday. Sheetal’s 141 at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium was just enough to ward off a serious challenge from Uttar Pradesh’s Jyoti Baliyan, who won the silver with 138.

Para archer Sheetal Devi at the Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

Sheetal has been making headlines ever since the armless archer from Jammu won two medals at her maiden Asian Para Games in Hangzhou. But at these Games, Sheetal did not have it easy and had to dig into her skills and mental strength to pip Jyoti in a thrilling finish. Sarita from Haryana won bronze with a score of 137.

