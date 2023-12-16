Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Delhi News / Khelo India Para Games: Jammu’s Sheetal Devi pips UP’s Jyoti Baliyan for gold

Khelo India Para Games: Jammu’s Sheetal Devi pips UP’s Jyoti Baliyan for gold

ByAsian News International, New Delhi
Dec 17, 2023 05:00 AM IST

Sheetal has been making headlines ever since the armless archer from Jammu won two medals at her maiden Asian Para Games in Hangzhou

Sheetal Devi continued her stunning form with a gold in the open category of compound archery event at the inaugural Khelo India Para Games on Saturday. Sheetal’s 141 at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium was just enough to ward off a serious challenge from Uttar Pradesh’s Jyoti Baliyan, who won the silver with 138.

Para archer Sheetal Devi at the Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

Sheetal has been making headlines ever since the armless archer from Jammu won two medals at her maiden Asian Para Games in Hangzhou. But at these Games, Sheetal did not have it easy and had to dig into her skills and mental strength to pip Jyoti in a thrilling finish. Sarita from Haryana won bronze with a score of 137.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gold
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP