Kingpin among 5 held in Bihar hooch case

The special investigation team (SIT) probing into the biggest hooch tragedy in dry Bihar’s Saran district in which at least 70 people died, arrested five people, including the prime accused, in connection with the case, police said on Friday.

Saran superintendent of police (SP) Santosh Kumar confirmed the arrest and said: “Prime accused Rajesh Singh alias Doctor along with Sonu Giri, Shailendra Rai, Sanjay Mahto and Arjun Mahto were arrested from Chhapra town in Saran district during multiple raids. The accused have been involved in making and supplying illicit liquor.”

“The prime accused accused Rajesh Singh, who is a native of Jalalpur, used to supply homeopathy medicines and chemicals to prepare the illicit liquor... while Rai is a notorious spirit supplier,” said the SP. “Accused Sanjay Mahto was involved in consumption and distribution of the illicit liquor. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital,” said the SP, adding, that police will interrogate him once he is released from the hospital.

During police probe it was found that accused Rajesh Singh, who earlier used to work as a compounder in Haryana, learnt how to make liquor, mixing with spirit and chemicals. Police said that Singh brought the consignments via transport under fake names, manufactured liquor and supplied it in Masrakh, Marhaura, Amanur, Ishuapur and adjoining police stations areas.

Police teams also seized homeopathy medicines, chemicals, empty bottles, medicine cartoons and mixed chemicals during the raids, said the SP.

“After getting the information about the deaths, Rajesh Singh contacted one of the suppliers, (whose identity has not been revealed) , however, his mobile phone was found switched off. Following this, he along with his family members fled from their home in Jalalpur and started supplying illicit liquor in Siwan,” said Saran SP.

Police said that Rajesh Singh and Shailendra Rai have criminal history and are facing three criminal cases each. Police will send the seized materials to FSL for lab test. The SP claimed that he had sufficient technical and solid evidence against the accused.

Earlier, nine people were arrested in connection with the case.

