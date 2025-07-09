Leopard attack, images, and sightings: Anxious villagers seek Delhi forest dept help

For over a fortnight now, 65-year-old Mehfooz Ali has been scared to go to his farm. The reason: the trail to reach there passes through a dense forest patch in the Yamuna Biodiversity Park — where a leopard was seen on camera on last month. A local points to the spot where a leopard was seen, near the Yamuna Biodiversity Park in Jagatpur village. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The June 16 incident, and other recent sightings, only added to the worries of residents of Jagatpur village, north Delhi. Last year, a five year-old male leopard had wandered into the village and attacked its residents.

On Tuesday, Ali and many other villagers expressed their concerns regarding the big cat during a public meeting with the state forest and wildlife department.

Most of them demanded that the leopard be captured and translocated.

The forest department said it has also taken suggestions made by locals on-board for a compensation policy for any loss of livestock, for which a draft will soon be prepared.

“This was meant to be a discussion to involve locals and their fear and apprehensions regarding the leopard that was sighted nearby. Most residents are fearful following a leopard attack last year, and want it to be captured and taken elsewhere. We will share their views and concerns with the chief wildlife warden. The issue of capturing and translocating the leopard will be discussed and reviewed,” said Anamika, deputy conservator of forest (DCF) who headed the meeting. “Other states have policies for livestock for when tigers attack their cattle, for instance. We will look to frame a similar policy,” she added.

On June 15, locals had set up a camera trap with the help of a wildlife enthusiast, after multiple sightings of a leopard in the vicinity of the village. On June 16, the leopard was caught on the camera trap. It was again caught on camera on June 24. And then on July 2, Ali himself spotted the leopard barely 200 metres from his farm.

The big cat has been haunting the village for months now.

Last year in April, a five year-old male leopard had wandered into Jagatpur village and attacked eight residents, before stick-wielding villagers beat it and trapped it in a house, from where it was rescued by the wildlife department. Locals fear a similar episode.

“We have given the forest department two ultimatums — either give us an assurance that the leopard will not harm or attack us or capture and taken it away from here,” said Ali.

Village chief Hari Ram alleged that a lack of communication and concern for the villagers on the part of the department is irksome.

“No one came to check on us after the leopard attack. This time, when we informed about the sightings, they were reluctant to communicate with us,” said Ram, adding while a cage was set up near the village on July 2, it was removed the next day.

Ali said a meeting was also held at the forest department headquarters on July 4. “It was decided to involve more locals. However, there is still no clarity on when the animal will be captured, if at all,” he added.

Sudesh Kumar, another local, said there are hundreds of small farms adjacent to the biodiversity park’s Phase-2, where the leopard has been spotted. “This makes it difficult and risky for us to reach our farms.”