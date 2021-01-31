Leopard sighting triggers panic in Delhi locality, wildlife teams rush in

Delhi’s forest department has issued an alert after a CCTV camera captured a leopard in outer Delhi’s Najafgarh on January 27, officials said on Saturday.

Deputy conservator of forests (north division) Navneet Srivastava said that after first being spotted on January 27, the leopard was again seen on January 28 and January 29 near the Najafgarh drain.

Kamal Preet, Delhi’s chief wildlife warden, confirmed that the leopard was spotted on a CCTV camera. “Teams from the west and the north division are jointly handling the operation. We also have former wildlife inspectors, who have been appointed as consultants, who are also helping the teams from the headquarters. Coordinated efforts are being made to capture the animal at the earliest,” she said.

Uncontrolled urbanisation near forest areas is intensifying conflict between humans and animals.

Srivastava said: “The last spotting was on January 29 near the Najafgarh drain. This means that the animal has moved away from the main Najafgarh city. We have issued alerts around Ghummanhera and Jharod Kalan and other nearby villages asking people not to step out after dark and also to keep their pets inside.”

He said that cages have been placed and round-the-clock patrolling is being conducted by the forest department teams to capture the animal. “Once the animal has been captured, we will discuss the possibility of moving it either to the Delhi Zoo or to the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary. In case we don’t have space or facility to move the leopard within the city, we will look at options in other cities. However, that decision will need to be taken by higher authorities,” Srivastava said.

Delhi cabinet minister and Najafgarh legislator Kailash Gahlot wrote a letter to the forest department, urging teams to ensure the quick capture of the animal for the safety of the residents of the area.

“On the matter of a leopard sighting at Najafgarh, the forest department officials have been asked to capture the animal as soon as possible. People are requested to not panic and alert the authorities if they spot the leopard. Leopard is a protected wildlife animal so residents are requested to refrain from attacking it,” Gahlot said on Saturday.

