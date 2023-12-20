LG, Atishi exhort students to play role in nation-building

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena urged the Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) on Wednesday to foster a strong research ecosystem to enable education as a tool for the country’s socio-economic change. Delhi education minister Atishi with LG VK Saxena at the 12th convocation of Ambedkar University Delhi. (HT photo)

Saxena made the comment while presiding over the 12th annual convocation of AUD, an event that was also attended by Delhi education minister Atishi.

While the LG presided over the convocation, Atishi was the guest of honour at the event. According to the university officials, 1,095 students were handed over their degrees during the convocation.

Addressing the students at the convocation, the LG said, “India is presently in a challenging phase of its socio-economic transition. We are at the cusp of becoming a great economic power, in the middle of global challenges that are complex as well as unpredictable. Indian expertise and talent are in demand worldwide. The prospects in a liberal economic environment are immense. Yet, to take advantage of the unfolding opportunities in a globalised market, we have to galvanise our demographic strength.”

He added: “Over the past 15 years, AUD has established multiple robust institutional pillars and mechanisms, that work cohesively to achieve the dual objectives of delivering, high-quality education, while upholding principles of equity and social justice.”

Speaking on the occasion, Atishi said the students have a responsibility towards the nation. “Students are the future of this country. Today, the country is grappling with many challenges. In such times, they need to fulfil their responsibilities toward the nation. The country has provided them with opportunities to progress, so it is the responsibility of students to help prepare even better opportunities for the coming generations. You have better education opportunities and now it is your responsibility to make this country better and lead it on the path of progress,” Atishi said.

Dr. BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) offers research, postgraduate and undergraduate programmes in the social sciences and the humanities. It was established by the Delhi government in 2008.

Atishi said that the university is renowned throughout India as a liberal arts university.