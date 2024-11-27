LG orders DDA to hold camps to regularise housing in unauthorised colonies

New Delhi A view of an unauthorised colony that was previously regularised in Delhi. (HT Archive)

Noting multiple complaints about red tape in the regularisation of unauthorised colonies, lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Wednesday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to organise specialised camps in each colony from November 30 to December 31 to expedite the regularisation process, officials aware of the matter said.

The applications have been filed under the PM-UDAY (Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Yojana) scheme. The camps will work on a single-window clearance system to facilitate easy documentation, uploading documents to the portal, and scrutiny, notary, and other ancillary activities for on-the-spot disposal, officials said.

“Hon’ble LG has taken a serious view in the matter... He has directed that DDA to proactively undertake disposal of all pending applications in a mission mode by organising special camps at appropriate locations inside the unauthorised colonies,” a letter from the LG secretariat to the chief secretary and DDA said.

The PM-UDAY scheme was devised by the Government of India in 2019 for residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi to get ownership rights, with DDA appointed as the nodal agency.

Officials said the camps will be organised in Sant Nagar, Burari, Mukundpur, Ganesh Nagar, Pandav Nagar, Nilothi, Sangam Vihar, Nangloi, Baprola, Budh Vihar, Khirki Extension and Najafgarh, among others.

“He (LG) added that staff deputed for these camps need to be appropriately sensitised to show a sympathetic attitude towards residents of these colonies who require handholding support in documentation, uploading applications online etc.,” an official from the LG secretariat said.

The LG also directed DDA teams to review pending applications of the locality they are visiting to brief applicants on ways to address deficiencies on the spot.

“Area tehsildars and SDMs will also be present in these camps for resolving revenue related matters. Additionally, 22 DANICS and three IAS probationers under training will also be deputed to assume leadership role of quick disposal in these camps, the LG directed,” the official said.

DDA was also asked to deploy 122 PM-UDAY “Mitras” to help applicants.

Services at the camps will include receiving applications for new registration, support and spot resolution of pending deficiency, assistance and facilitation for final application submission and obtaining conveyance deed/authorisation slip.

DDA has also been told to immediately launch social media campaigns, including messaging on WhatsApp groups with the help of RWAs, to inform applicants about the schedule of the camps to ensure maximum participation. Quarter-page advertisements in vernacular newspapers may also be issued and pamphlets may be distributed in the localities, officials said.

“All camps should have identical layouts for facilitation centres, help desks, and disposal of applications and back-office support. Adequate arrangement for refreshment and drinking water may also be made,” the official said.

Officials said that a colony-wise schedule has been prepared for the camps.