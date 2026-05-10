LG orders restoration of 77 water bodies across Capital

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will begin restoration of 77 water bodies across the capital in a phased manner following directions from Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, officials said on Saturday. The budget allocated for restoration of the 77 water bodies has not been disclosed yet. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The restoration roadmap was reviewed by the LG during a presentation by the DDA on Friday amid concerns over encroachment, neglect and declining groundwater levels in Delhi. According to officials, six water bodies will be revived within 30 days, 48 within 60 days and 23 larger water bodies within 90 days, while the remaining sites will be taken up in later phases.The budget allocated for restoration of the 77 water bodies has not been disclosed yet.

In the first phase, the DDA will undertake dredging, excavation and desilting of dead or dying water bodies, along with clearing catchment areas to improve rainwater flow and groundwater recharge. The second phase will include strengthening embankments, plantation drives, fencing, installation of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs), and beautification works.

Among the sites identified for restoration within 30 days are water bodies in Sultanpur Dabas, Rani Khera, Madanpur Dabas, Bankner and Mamoorpur. Other locations identified under the 60-day and 90-day plans include Bamnoli, Chhawla, Kapashera, Ghitorni, Mahipalpur, Rajokari, Burari and Alipur.

Officials said the LG directed departments to immediately implement the restoration plans and adhere to timelines, stressing that lakes and ponds are critical for groundwater recharge, ecological balance and climate resilience.

Separately, Sandhu on Saturday reviewed operations and expansion plans at Indira Gandhi International Airport and stressed leveraging the airport and Aerocity ecosystem to position Delhi as a global hub for commerce, tourism and investment. He praised the airport’s “Zero Waste to Landfill” policy and rainwater harvesting infrastructure and said, “Highlighted the importance of balancing rapid growth with the well-being of residents by addressing aircraft noise pollution. We remain committed to fostering an aviation hub that is both a global business magnet and ecologically responsible,” in a post on X.

Addressing the 5th International Summit & Expo on Bioenergy Value Chain – BBB 2026, Sandhu said Delhi could become “a model for urban environmental transformation” and stressed the importance of Yamuna floodplain restoration, biodiversity zones, urban plantations and citizen participation in sustainability efforts.