LG reviews plan to revamp 5 key Delhi corridors

New Delhi Minto Road is among the corridors in plans for the revamp. (HT Archive)

Lieutenant governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviewed a proposal by the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Delhi, to redevelop key transit corridors across the Capital, transforming them into green, pedestrian-friendly, employment-oriented and recreational public spaces that will remain functional round-the-clock, officials from the LG’s office said on Friday.

According to the details shared, SPA officials on Thursday proposed to redevelop five stretches, including ones from Minto Road to Karkardooma, Minto Road to Delhi Gate, Netaji Subhas Marg to IP Estate Metro Station, Dhaula Kuan to Tilak Nagar crossing, and Uttam Nagar to Najafgarh Road.

An official, requesting not to be named, said, “During the meeting, the LG assured the SPA team, including its director, Dr Virendra Kumar Paul, of full support in examining the project’s viability and facilitating effective interagency coordination for its successful implementation. He also advised them that the Kingsway Camp–Mall Road stretch should also be considered in the plan.”

According to a statement issued by the LG’s office, the SPA’s plan for redevelopment included stormwater drainage to check urban flooding and silt accumulation, a scientific green central verge (where possible) to check silt and ensure dust control, and integrated pedestrian pathways with cycle tracks (with zero hindrances or obstructions, such as signage and manholes) interspersed with public utilities and resting shelters.

“Movable vendor spaces integrated with cultural/informal craft bazaars for night time economy, quality street lighting, short duration parking, and security surveillance for safety of women and children are other important elements of the transit corridor development project,” the statement read.

The objectives of the project include aligning the corridor with global urban living by ensuring viability even during the night hours. The corridors will also generate job opportunities that will directly benefit citizens, and not just large businesses. The project will also encourage migration to public transport through leisure activities, another official said.

The LG posted on his X handle, “...This impactful initiative aligns with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urban rejuvenation—promoting tourism, boosting local consumption, and generating employment opportunities. Such an ambitious endeavour will require strong cooperation and seamless coordination among the Capital’s various civic agencies. Assured Prof Dr Virendra Kr Paul, Director, SPA Delhi, of full support in examining the project’s viability and facilitating effective inter-agency coordination for its successful implementation.”