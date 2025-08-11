Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
LG to lay foundation stone of new clock tower

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 04:52 am IST

The clock tower will feature a two-metre diameter clock and an octagonal design made of Reinforced Cement Concrete, adorned with a layer of clay bricks and other ornamental features.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will lay the foundation stone for a new clock tower at the junction of Shankar road and Mandir Marg, near Talkatora stadium on Monday evening, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials said. The ceremony is also expected to be attended by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj and PWD minister and New Delhi MLA Parvesh Verma.

According to NDMC VC Kuljeet Chahal,the 27-meters tall clock tower will be built at a cost of 1.3 crore and is likely to be completed by December this year. The clock tower will feature a two-meter diameter clock and an octagonal design made of Reinforced Cement Concrete, adorned with a layer of clay bricks and other ornamental features. The surrounding area will have granite flooring, steel railings, and marble decorations.

The New Delhi area has a rich legacy of clock towers. The New Delhi Town Hall near Jantar Mantar was built in 1933 and inaugurated by the viceroy Lord Willingdon. Subsequently, four giant bells were imported from Britain and installed in the tower of the Town Hall by the former Imperial Municipal Committee (the precursor body of NDMC). The existing complex was constructed after demolishing the clock tower and existing 20-storey NDMC headquarters with brutalist design was completed in 1984.

