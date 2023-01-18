‘LG acting like tribal chieftain’: Sisodia hits out at Saxena in Delhi Assembly

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday targeted lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena accusing him of acting like a tribal chieftain (kabile ka sardar) who does not believe in democracy or the Constitution.

“LG has forgotten that he is not a tribal chieftain in a tribal age. He has been made LG through Constitutional provisions. He is acting like a tribal chieftain appointed by a big chieftain (bada sardar) to torment the people of a tribe and to make their lives difficult,” Sisodia said during the third day of the Delhi Assembly’s winter session.

The Assembly was discussing the issue of appointment of nominated members and the presiding officer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and members of the Hajj committee by Saxena.

Holding a copy of the Constitution of India, Sisodia said that if people believe in the Constitution, then they will have to agree that the municipal bodies and their matters are dealt by the state government, not by the Centre.

“This Assembly gives funds for local governance; it is clearly a ‘transferred subject’ and we are empowered to take decisions (regarding MCD). I would appeal to the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) members to make LG understand that local governance is a transferred subject,” he added pointing towards the Opposition benches.

The deputy CM added that the LG did not have power to appoint the 10 nominated members to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. “It can only happen in a tribal system that a leader can declare that all rights belong to him. The Constitution says that the elected government will send the names. LG can express his difference of opinion, but he had no right to nominate these people,” he added.

Earlier, during the discussions over the resolution, BJP MLA and former leader of Opposition (LOP), Vijender Gupta said as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, MCD does not come under the Delhi government, and it is an autonomous parallel municipal government. Gupta argued that the appointment of 10 nominated members was LG’s prerogative as the administrator and there was no legal provision of taking suggestions from the government.

“Similarly, LG has the power to appoint protem presiding officer. In case of presiding officer, the government had sent six names and the LG selected the most suitable candidate. AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) members broke mikes and damaged property in the MCD house meeting. The AAP should give assurance that they will not create ruckus in the next meeting on January 24,” he added.

Before Gupta, several AAP MLAs targeted the LG over appointment of aldermen, presiding officer and Haj committee members.

In his response, Sisodia referred to a 1998 Supreme Court Judgement. “Law says the administrator (will appoint nominated members) but the power to interpret these provision lies with the Supreme Court and in 1998 the apex court in its Pahwa judgement had clarified that the LG will act on aid and advice of elected government. Except in judicial cases, he is bound by our aid and advice,” he added.

Sisodia said that the 10 aldermen were appointed in violation of Constitutional norms. “In the past, the proposal to send the names of 10 aldermen was sent by the respective state elected government and this was for the first time that LG acted on his own to make these nominations. Forget about seeking aid and advice, the elected government was not even consulted. An unconstitutional order was issued and officers were threatened to either notify this order or get suspended,” he added.

Sisodia alleged that a Congress councillor, who had not even taken oath as a member, was appointed to the Haj Committee by the LG to take the Congress’ support in MCD. “Every year, these Hajj committee names were sent by the revenue department, but this time LG acted on his own. Officers were again threatened of suspensions and forced to make these appointments,” he added.

The deputy CM also differed with the LG’s office and the BJP’s argument that six names were sent by him, out of which one presiding officer was selected by the LG to oversee MCD inaugural house proceeding.

“We had sent only one name to the LG. He is lying that six names were sent to him. In the first instance, MCD had sent name of one member named Shikha Rai but traditionally the senior most member is appointed as presiding officer so we sought the names of most experienced members and MCD gave us 4-5 names out of which I recommended only one name. The LG knew he was changing the decision of an elected government unconstitutionally. The LG thinks that the SC orders are opinions and he is law into himself,” he alleged.

Sisodia said that over the last six months, the lieutenant governor has performed poorly in the three matter entrusted to him by the Constitution. “LG has been entrusted with land, police and public order. Everyday there are 10-15 cases coming. Girls in Delhi are feeling unsafe but LG is busy interfering in the transferred subjects. He has not visited a single police station. Land mafia is active across Delhi and officers are threatened by the land mafia. LG should focus on getting the encroached DDA land back, but he is busy in preventing teachers’ training, CCTV camera installation, doorstep delivery and Yoga classes,” Sisodia alleged.

On the matter of the BJP seeking an assurance of peaceful conduct in the next MCD meeting, Sisodia said that if the BJP does not undertake unconstitutional work then the AAP councillors will be peaceful.

There was no immediate reactions from the LG’s office.