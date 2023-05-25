Serial killer, rapist who preyed on children in Delhi gets life in prison

A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment serial killer and rapist Ravinder Kumar for kidnapping, raping and murdering a six-year-old, a case that emerged eight years ago, helping the police unearth a series of the man’s sordid crimes and sending ripples through the national capital.

During interrogations, Ravinder made a series of startling revelations that stunned the city’s police force. (HT Photo)

The court of additional sessions judge Sunil Kumar on Thursday observed that the six-year-old’s 2015 rape and murder was “the act of a predator” and merits no leniency.

“I have no hesitation to hold that the convict’s act was no less than an act of a predator which has shaken the conscience of the society. The accused does not deserve any leniency on any account”, said the judge, awarding Ravinder, who has been in jail since 2015, life imprisonment.

The court also ordered the District Legal Services Authority to pay the victim’s family ₹15 lakh as compensation.

Ravinder was first arrested in July 2015. The police, at the time, were investigating only the disappearance of a six-year-old girl from her residence in Begumpur. Ravinder’s arrest, from Kanjhawala, led them to the girl’s body and a confession that he raped her after strangling her to death.

But during interrogations, Ravinder made a series of startling revelations that stunned the city’s police force. He said that he had raped or murdered at least 36 children over eight years, between 2007, when he was 17 years old, and 2015.

The police initially refused to believe him, but were swayed after his “vivid and accurate” descriptions of the incidents, said an investigator aware of the matter.

Vikramjit Singh, additional police commissioner (New Delhi), was deputy commissioner of police of Outer Delhi when Ravinder was arrested and called the 32-year-old “a cold-blooded killer with no sense of guilt or remorse.”

His crimes followed a similar pattern, said police officers. He would “get drunk, look for a minor, strangle them with just three fingers, and then rape them”.

Once arrested, he recollected each incident in “shockingly accurate detail”, said the police.

One of his confessions helped get a girl’s father, who was being tried for her murder, off the hook, said Singh.

“In that case, he described the exact location and date on which he had committed the crime. When I called the Hathras police, they confirmed it and said that the girl’s father was undergoing trial for the killing,” said Singh.

The precision of that recollection and corroboration with case papers eventually pushed the police to believe he was involved in the other crimes he claimed to be.

Still, Kumar was only charged in three of those 36 cases, with police citing a lack of evidence. He was convicted and sentenced to 10-years’ imprisonment in one of those cases in 2019.

Kumar was convicted in the 2015 case on May 6 this year, under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The court also further convicted him under sections, 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting, or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 376A (punishment for causing death or resulting in persistent vegetative state of victim), 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The third case is pending before a local court.

With inputs from Shiv Sunny