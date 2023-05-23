Chandigarh shocker: Five schoolboys held for raping Class 7 girl

All five accused, comprising her classmate and four students of Class 9 of a government model school, sent to juvenile home; though case was registered on May 18, police remained tight-lipped, citing sensitivity of case In a shocking incident that came to light on Tuesday, a Class 7 student of a government model school in Chandigarh was allegedly raped repeatedly by five boys of her school, one of who was her classmate.

Though a case was registered on May 18, police remained tight-lipped, citing the sensitivity of the case. While one of the accused, aged 13, is the victim’s classmate, the four others, all aged 14-15, are students of Class 9 of her school.

Police sources said one of the accused blackmailed the 13-year-old girl to stay silent about the crime as she was accused of a theft.

“After committing the crime, one of the students told his friends, who in turn raped the victim at different locations in Chandigarh, including a park. All five were apprehended and sent to a juvenile home on Sunday,” a police official said, declining to divulge details.

School informed police on May 18

While the school principal remained unavailable for a comment, as per police officials, the school had written a letter apprising them of the incident on May 18 after the victim confided in one of her teachers, who further alerted the principal.

“The district education officer (DEO), deputy DEO and Childline helpline 1098 were also informed the same day and after the school got over, the police were sounded, and the girl and her family were called to the school,” a police personnel attached to the probe said.

The Childline officials took the girl and her family to the police station for lodging their complaint on May 18, following which police immediately swung into action and lodged an FIR.

Another police official said the crime took place outside the school premises and after school hours.

All five boys have been booked under Sections 376 AB (committing rape on a woman under 12 years of age) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Girl being counselled

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has appointed a person to look after the girl, who is being counselled.

A senior CCPCR official said a special Bal Adalat was organised in the school on May 18, when the case was registered. “Though other students discussed their issues during the session, the victim didn’t share anything then. We conduct regular programmes related to the POCSO Act in schools,” the official added.

An education department official said, “The department provided counselling to schoolchildren, who are always encouraged to come forward if they face such issues. There wasn’t any delay by the school in reporting the matter as all schools have been strictly directed to immediately alert authorities if such cases come to light.”

