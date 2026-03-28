Light morning rain gives way to sunny afternoon in Delhi

New Delhi Dark clouds over Connaught Place. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Parts of the Capital recorded scattered light rainfall on Friday morning due to a prevailing western disturbance, but it weakened by noon, after which sunny skies dominated the skyline in the region. The spell of rainfall and overcast morning made for a comparatively cooler day in the region, with Delhi’s maximum at 32.6 degrees Celsius (°C), which was around normal for this time of the year and down from 34.8°C recorded a day before.

Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 20.6°C, three notches below normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast no rainfall for Saturday, but has issued a “yellow” alert for more rainfall on Sunday, as a fresh western disturbance begins to influence the region. A colour-coded alert has been issued as Delhi is likely to witness multiple spells of light rainfall through the day, with gusty winds of speeds up to 40km/hr.

The IMD also shared possibility of a drizzle on Monday too, which is expected to keep temperatures in check until the month-end.

The maximum is forecast to hover between 31°C and 33°C on Saturday; before possibly dipping to 29°C by Monday. The minimum is likely to hover between 17°C and 19°C on Saturday, before rising by a couple of degrees by Monday.

Until 5.30pm, Delhi’s base station at Safdarjung recorded 0.7mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the air quality improved marginally from an index of 186 a day before to 144 on Friday.