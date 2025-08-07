Lok Nayak Hospital ex-director booked by CBI for irregularities

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Dr Suresh Kumar, former medical director of Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital (LNH), and others for alleged criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and misconduct by a public servant, officials said on Monday. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in a 2017 open tender floated by LNH on the Delhi government’s procurement portal for sanitation consumables and non-consumables. (File photo)

The FIR, filed on July 30, comes three years after a preliminary enquiry (PE) was initiated by the CBI in 2022 following reports of administrative lapses during Dr Kumar’s tenure. According to officials, the PE has now led to the registration of a regular case (RC) after prima facie evidence was found.

“Prima facie offences under IPC Section 120-B read with Section 409 and Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act have been disclosed against Dr Suresh Kumar and other former staff,” the FIR stated. HT has accessed a copy of the document.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in a 2017 open tender floated by LNH on the Delhi government’s procurement portal for sanitation consumables and non-consumables, including macerators — machines used for hygienically disposing of human waste.

The FIR alleges that only one firm was favoured repeatedly over an extended period, from the original contract period in 2017 until 2021, leading to “undue benefits” to the firm and corresponding losses to the government. Eight macerators of “inferior quality” were allegedly purchased at inflated prices, despite better-quality alternatives being available at lower costs.

“No fresh open tender was floated during the extended period,” the FIR adds, “and extensions were granted to the same firm without justification -- from January 29, 2020, to July 13, 2021.” It also notes that the Covid-19 pandemic, often cited for emergency procurement, only began affecting India in mid-March 2020 -- two months after the original tender expired.

The PE further flagged violations in medicine procurement norms. Under government policy, generic medicines -- which are more affordable and equally effective -- are to be prioritised over branded drugs. However, the FIR alleges that between April 7 and September 16, 2022, LNH procured medicines worth ₹32.23 crore from a local authorised chemist, of which ₹25.17 crore (approximately 80%) was spent on branded drugs, and only ₹7.05 crore on generic ones.

“This resulted in avoidable expenditure and reduced access to essential medicines for the public,” the FIR states.

CBI officials said CCTV footage, procurement records, and other evidence are being examined to identify the officials involved in the decision-making process. So far, no arrest has been made in the case.

Dr Kumar has not responded to messages and calls requesting comment on the matter till the time of going to print.