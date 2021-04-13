Low-key celebrations to mark festivals, albeit with precautions

In view of the steep rise in Covid-19 cases across the national capital, temples, mosques and gurdwaras will observe Navratras, Ramzan and Baisakhi in strict compliance with Covid-19 guidelines, the authorities of these religious groups asserted on Monday.

Delhi reported 11,491 cases of Covid-19 — the highest single-day spike in cases registered in a day. Kulbhushan Ahuja, secretary of the popular Jhandewalan Devi Mandir said the temple will remain closed for devotees during Navratras, which begin from Tuesday. The aarti of goddess Durga will be performed daily during the period, he said.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at the Kalkaji Mandir. “We will issue e-passes. Devotees will be given a particular day and time to visit the temple. The link will be available on the temple website,” said Mahant Surendra Nath Avdhoot, head priest of the temple, adding that devotees will be stopped about 20-30 metres before the sanctum, and “darshan” will only be through the doors of the temple.

District magistrate (south-east) Vishwendra said, “There will be single entry and exit [at the Kalkaji temple]. Not more than 50-60 people will be allowed in a queue for darshan. They will stand on the spots marked on the floor . In case the crowd swells, we have made two holding areas near Ram Pyau, where at least two batches of 50 each can wait till the queue clears.”

There will be no special events for Baisakhi at gurdwaras on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Devotees will be allowed to visit gurdwaras with social distancing norms. There will be no entry without masks,” Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, said.

Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, the shahi imam of Fatehpuri Masjid, said he has appealed to people to offer Taraweeh (special prayers offered during Ramzan) at home. Ahmed further said they could not bar people from visiting the masjid, in the absence of a government-mandated ban.

Ansar-Ul-Haq, assistant PRO at Jama Masjid, said, “Taraweeh prayers will take place in the masjid with proper distancing and sanitisation.”

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued guidelines that there should be no religious gatherings such as jagrans (prayer meetings) and community feasts (bhandara) anywhere in the city.

Delhi Police officers said police personnel will be deployed at popular temples and mosques to ensure due compliance to Covid guidelines.

