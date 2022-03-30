Lt Guv Anil Baijal-led DDMA to review Covid situation in Delhi today

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will meet on Thursday to review prevailing the Covid-19 situation in the Capital and the status of the vaccination programme.

Delhi has lifted all Covid restrictions form February 28 in the wake of significant improvement in Covid situation. Delhi is reporting less than 100 Covid cases for past several days and the test positivity rate is nearly 0.5%. From April 1, Delhi will also discontinue the rule that required schools to give students the option of attending online classes.

Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal will chair the meeting at 3:30pm which is likely to be attended by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendra Jain, revenue minister Kailash Gahlot and senior officials besides experts.

The Union government last week decided not to treat Covid-19 as a disaster under the Disaster Management Act, which empowered the Centre to issue orders related to the pandemic.

The government has, however, stressed that Covid-appropriate behaviour including wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, and hand hygiene must be followed at all times by all the people. People travelling in private cars have been exempted from mask mandate as well in Delhi.

Delhi imposed various restrictions including weekend curfew and odd-even for markets when the Covid cases started rising towards the end of December fuelled by Omicron wave.