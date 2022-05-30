Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Delhi, KR Meena replaces Sanjeev Khirwar

NEW DELHI: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Delhi government on Monday transferred and posted 40 bureaucrats including many senior IAS officers of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre such as 1993 batch IAS officer K R Meena who has been posted as principal secretary (revenue)-cum-divisional commissioner, a post until recently held by IAS officer Sanjeev Kumar Khirwar.

Khirwar, a 1994 batch officer, was transferred to Ladakh by the central government after a row erupted over reports that Thyagraj stadium was shut and athletes were being forced to wrap up training early so that he can walk his dog in the evening.

H Rajesh Prasad, a 1995 batch IAS officer, has been moved from the education department to the Public Works Department as its principal secretary. P Krishnamurthy of the 1997 batch has been appointed as chief executive officer of Delhi Jal Board, the utility responsible for water supply in the national capital. Udit Prakash Rai, a 2007 batch IAS officer currently posted as CEO DJB, has been transferred as special secretary, health and family welfare.

The reshuffle took place within a week of lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena taking charge. The LG signs off on posting orders of civil servants in Delhi.

A group of IAS officers of AGMUT cadre and Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Services (DANICS) officers who were recently transferred from different places to Delhi and were awaiting posting have also been given their new assignments. Like the 2009 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre K Mahesh, who has been posted as CEO of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. Mahesh was recently transferred back to Delhi from Puducherry.

As part of the reshuffle, 2006 batch IAS officer Ashok Kumar, who was awaiting posting has been transferred as secretary education. Transport commissioner Ashish Kundra has been given additional charge of development commissioner and secretary irrigation and flood control. 2004 batch IAS officer Surbir Singh, is now chairman of (Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board) DSSSB.

Ankur Garg, a 2003 batch IAS officer, who was commissioner, trade and tax, has been transferred as secretary of information technology. A 2005 batch IAS officer S B Deepak Kumar has replaced Garg as commissioner, trade and tax. Chokha Ram Garg, a 2008 batch IAS officer, has been posted as secretary, information and publicity.

Many district magistrates have also been transferred. Among them are Vishwendra, a 2001 batch DANICS officer who was DM South East district, and has been appointed as special director of the social welfare department. Vishwendra has been replaced by Isha Khosla, a 2011 batch IAS officer. South West district DM Vikram Singh Malik, a 2012 batch IAS officer, has been posted as secretary New Delhi Municipal Council. A 2013 batch IAS officer, Hemant Kumar is new DM of North West district.

Sonalika Jiwani, (IAS, 2017 batch), has been moved out of South district, and will take over as special secretary, urban development. Monica Priyadarshini, (IAS, 2014 batch) who was DM New Delhi district, has been shifted to South district. Her batchmate, Santosh Kumar Rai, has been appointed as the new DM of New Delhi district. East district DM Sonika Singh, (DANICS, 1997 batch) has been transferred and posted as DM of Central district while her batchmate Anil Banka has been posted as DM East district.

Ram Niwas Sharma, a 2010 batch IAS officer, who was additional commissioner MCD, has been transferred as labour commissioner.

Many young IAS officers have been posted in the MCD which has been recently unified and is currently without a deliberative wing.

Anjali Sehrawat, a 2013 batch IAS officer, Angel Bhati and Vandana Rao of 2014 batch IAS have been posted as deputy commissioners in the MCD. Since the unification of the MCD, the civic body is functioning without public representatives. The election to the MCD is likely to be held after the Centre orders delimitation exercise because the maximum number of wards in the unified MCD have been reduced from 272 to 250 wards.

