Man accused of molesting DCW chief Maliwal granted bail

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Harish Chander, who has been charged with making lewd gestures at Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal, and dragging her behind his car early on Thursday.'Dirty politics': Kejriwal on LG after DCW chief says 'dragged by car, harassed'

The incident took place near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

In a tweet in Hindi, Maliwal said she was assessing women’s security in Delhi when the driver, who was drunk, harassed her and caught hold of her. She said her hand got stuck in Chander’s car window and she was dragged for about 15 metres.

Metropolitan magistrate Sanghamitra observed that all the offences, for which Chander has been booked, are bailable, and, except for one, are punishable with terms less than seven years.

“No doubt the nature of the accusations is serious and is a relevant consideration at this stage of deciding application of bail... However, it is not the only test or factor to be considered.”

Advocate Aman Panwar, appearing for Chander told the court that his client has been falsely implicated in the matter by Maliwal. He also submitted that all sections under which the FIR is lodged are bailable except for one — Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. The counsel said Section 354 is not applicable as Chander did not assault nor use criminal force against Maliwal.

The application was opposed by the investigating officer.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP demanded that lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena remove Maliwal from her position till the probe in the case is completed.

“Due to the investigation, Swati Maliwal should be suspended from the post so that she cannot influence the investigation,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

To this claim, the AAP’s Kalkaji MLA Atishi said, “The DCW chief is fighting a battle for women of the city and BJP should be ashamed for targeting her.”