Man arrested for killing uncle over ‘derogatory remarks against his mother and sister’
New Delhi: Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly strangulating his uncle in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura on Tuesday for “making derogatory remarks against his mother and sister”, said officials on Thursday.
The accused — identified as Kuldeep (goes by first name) — while consuming liquor with his uncle — Kadar Pasha, who was in his 40s — on Tuesday night, got into a heated conversation with the latter, after he made some objectionable remarks against his mother and sister, and strangled him, said police.
Later, around 3pm on Wednesday, Kuldeep himself informed the police about the incident and surrendered. Police recovered Pasha’s body from the house and sent it to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital for postmortem, said officials.
Pasha, who was a resident of Andhra Pradesh, had been staying with his sister’s family at their Bhajanpura house for the past few months, following a marital dispute with his wife, according to police.
During interrogation, Kuldeep’s family members revealed that Kuldeep had tried to escape after committing the crime, but they stopped him from doing so and convinced Kuldeep to surrender before police. A murder case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Bhajanpura police station on Wednesday, and Kuldeep was arrested on Thursday, said officials.
