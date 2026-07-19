Man arrested from UP for stabbing to death his wife in Seelampur

Three days after a 45-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence in Gautampuri near Seelampur in northeast Delhi, police on Sunday arrested her 52-year-old husband from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stabbing her to death with a pair of scissors following an argument. Police also recovered the weapon of offence.

Police said the couple argued, following which the accused allegedly assaulted his wife, locked the house and fled. (Representative photo)

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Additional commissioner of police (northeast) Sandeep Lamba said the Seelampur police station received information regarding the murder at about 7.32pm on Thursday. A police team reached the woman’s third-floor flat and learnt that her daughter, who had gone out for some work, returned home to find the house locked and found her mother’s body after unlocking it.

The victim had multiple stab wounds around her neck and was declared brought dead at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. A case of murder was registered.

During the investigation, police teams scanned CCTV footage and used technical investigation and verified human intelligence inputs to trace the accused near Moradabad railway station before arresting him on Saturday.

“The accused confessed to killing his wife. He disclosed that his wife had previously worked in a garment factory, and he had long suspected her of having an affair with a co-worker. The suspicion had become a recurring source of domestic disputes between them,” Lamba said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the couple argued again on Thursday evening, following which the accused allegedly assaulted his wife, locked the house and fled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the couple argued again on Thursday evening, following which the accused allegedly assaulted his wife, locked the house and fled. {{/usCountry}}