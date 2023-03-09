Man assaulted by 20 suspects after tiff at Holi party

A resident of Delhi who was returning home from a party in Gurugram on Wednesday was assaulted by several people after at least four vehicles rammed his car on Golf Course Road.

Suhir Kumar, station house officer of Sector 56 police station, said they have identified the suspects. (Representational Image)

The man, Aakash Singh, who is in his early 20s and is a resident of Beriwala Bagh, suffered many injuries, including fractures, and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 57, said investigators. Aakash was accompanied to the party by his friends Ankit Singh and Rohtas Prajapati, said police officers, adding that they had come to the spot in Aakash’s car.

Narrating the sequence of events, Ankit said, “I went to a party in Sector 59 with Aakash and Rohtas Prajapati around 12.30pm. Around 5pm, we decided to return home. At the time, we were not aware that at least 20-25 people were following us in four vehicles and an SUV. However, when we reached the Ghata intersection on Golf Course Road, the four cars that were following us rammed into our car one after the other. We tried to speed away but they chased us and tried to block our path several times. After several attempts, they succeeded in intercepting us. While some of them held us at gunpoint and threatened us, others pulled out Aakash and beat him with iron roads, bats and sticks until he collapsed on the road.”

He added, “We raised an alarm while the men were assaulting Aakash. When passersby started gathering, the assailants fled from the spot.”

Investigators said they have recorded Aakash’s statement.

Suhir Kumar, station house officer of Sector 56 police station, said they have identified the suspects. “The cars and SUV involved in the crime have been identified and we will soon identify the suspect. The reason behind the assault was that Aakash had hit the vehicle of one of the suspects in the parking lot at the party venue by mistake, after which the suspects chased him,” he said.

Based on Ankit’s statement, the police registered a case against the suspects under sections 147 (riot), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (assault) and 341 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 65 police station on Wednesday late evening.

