Man assaulted, thrown at railway tracks, both legs severed

A 24-year-old man lost both his legs after was run-over by a train at the Subzi Mandi railway station, police said on Friday,adding that a preliminary investigation showed he had been first assaulted. Police said a case has been registered (HT Archive)

Police said the incident took place in the early hours of April 26 and a case had been registered in the matter. Police collected two statements from the victim, a resident of Mukundpur. In the first statement, he said he had been drinking with his friends the night before the incident and became heavily intoxicated, eventually losing consciousness, adding that he couldn’t remember how he ended up at the tracks.

However, during a second statement recorded on May 5, the victim alleged that four of his friends had assaulted him after they all drank together at a liquor shop in Samaypur Badli’s Transport Nagar area.

“He stated that he was beaten by the four men and later regained consciousness near the railway tracks,” a police officer said. The motive behind the assault and how the victim ended up near the tracks have yet to be ascertained.

Police have also recovered CCTV footage of the victim’s assault. Speaking to HT, a relative said, “We also saw CCTV footage showing him being punched and kicked. Then he was taken further, pushed off the bike and assaulted again. He was found near the tracks in a semi-naked condition.”

Based on the revised statement, police registered an FIR on May 6 under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigators said CCTV footage and call detail records are being examined and the accused have been called for questioning.

The victim had told them he was going to a party when he left on April 25, the relative quoted above said. “When his brother called later, his phone was switched off despite repeated attempts. In the morning, we received a call from the police informing us that he had met with an accident,” he said. At the hospital, they were told both legs had been severed.

The victim’s family said that he is a very good dancer and wanted to pursue it professionally, “but will not be able to do that now”.