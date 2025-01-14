Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man attacked by stalker in Seelampur, hospitalised

ByHemani Bhandari
Jan 14, 2025 06:40 AM IST

The accused has been booked for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint, officers probing the case said

A 22-year-old man was severely injured after being allegedly attacked by a stalker in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur in the early hours of Saturday, police officers said on Monday.

According to the first information report (FIR), which HT has seen, the victim was standing outside his slum cluster at around 1.30am on Saturday when the accused approached him (File Photo)
According to the first information report (FIR), which HT has seen, the victim was standing outside his slum cluster at around 1.30am on Saturday when the accused approached him (File Photo)

The victim, who sustained injuries to his genitalia, is undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. The accused, who is in his 20s, was the victim’s neighbour.

The accused has been booked for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint, officers probing the case said, adding that he is yet to be arrested.

The victim’s family has alleged that the attack was premeditated and a third person was involved in it. They also alleged that they had filed a formal complaint about the accused in May 2023 but no action was taken.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Kumar Mishra confirmed the alleged attack on Saturday but denied the family’s allegations about inaction in 2023.

“We received information about an assault on a person by his friend. The injured person was taken to Jag Parvesh Chandra Hospital by his brother and later referred to a higher facility. Doctors assessed the injury as blunt. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused,” DCP Mishra said, while refraining from divulging specific details about the incident.

According to the first information report (FIR), which HT has seen, the victim was standing outside his slum cluster at around 1.30am on Saturday when the accused approached him. Later, the two allegedly walked to a park, where the accused attacked the man using a sharp object.

“Eventually, we went towards Ram Park in G-Block, where at around 3am, he pulled down my pants and attacked my genitalia using a sharp object. He left from there, and I came home, after which my brother took me to JPC hospital,” the victim mentioned in the FIR.

The victim’s sister alleged that the accused had asked her brother to marry him two years ago. “When he told my brother that he loved him, my brother was taken by surprise and stopped talking to him. The accused said he would undergo a gender reassignment surgery and become a woman for my brother but my brother refused,” the victim’s sister alleged.

“Later, in May 2023, the accused had threatened that he would die by suicide if my brother refused to marry him,” the sister said.

“There was a physical fight between him and my brothers. We had filed a complaint with the police on this matter as well, but they didn’t do anything,” she further alleged.

HT has seen a copy of the complaint filed in 2023.

According to the victim’s sister, Saturday’s attack was planned as she alleged that the accused took the victim to the park, got him drunk, and restrained him with the help of another person before attacking him.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On