A 60-year-old security guard was killed after being allegedly run over by an SUV twice near a tempo stand in west Delhi’s Peeragarhi area in the early hours of Saturday, a police officer said on Sunday.

Man beats security guard in Peeragarhi, then runs over him twice, absconding

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The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, and the police have registered a murder case.

The deceased was identified as Bijender Singh, a resident of Peeragarhi village, who worked as a watchman at the tempo stand near Shri Shidh Baba Mandir, close to the entry gate of the village, said Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Vikram Singh.

According to police, a PCR call regarding a fatal accident was received at Paschim Vihar West police station around 4.03am on Saturday, and a police team found Singh lying dead near the tempo stand.

During the initial enquiry, police suspected it was a road accident, as tyre skid marks were found at the crime scene. However, when the investigators examined the CCTV footage from nearby cameras, they found the victim had allegedly been run over by the four-wheeler twice, the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} In CCTV footage seen by HT, a man is seen holding a stick, walking towards Singh, and then thrashing him. He returns to the SUV, sits in a passenger seat, and the driver drives towards Singh, running over him twice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In CCTV footage seen by HT, a man is seen holding a stick, walking towards Singh, and then thrashing him. He returns to the SUV, sits in a passenger seat, and the driver drives towards Singh, running over him twice. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the analysis of the footage, a case was registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and multiple teams have been tasked with identifying and tracing the vehicle and the accused, the officer said.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from surrounding areas to reconstruct the vehicle’s movement and establish the sequence of events leading to the killing.

Speaking to HT, Singh’s nephew, Deepak Bhardwaj, 34, said his uncle had been working at the tempo stand for over a year and lived with his son and daughter-in-law in Peeragarhi village. “He never fought with anyone. He had no enmity with anyone, either. We can’t imagine who could have done this and why,” Bhardwaj said.

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The family said they were informed of the incident by the parking owner, who was notified by a security guard at an adjacent building.