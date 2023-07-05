Man carrying ‘dead body’ in car nabbed after crash in Delhi

A 25-year-old man assaulted his former girlfriend’s current boyfriend with a hammer, and, believing him to be dead, drove around with the “body” in order to dispose of it. But the crime unravelled when he accidentally rammed into a parked car in Dwarka, leading to his arrest and the victim’s rescue.

Police identified the 25-year-old attacker as Sahil Kumar, a contractual worker with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police identified the 25-year-old attacker as Sahil Kumar, a contractual worker with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Kumar used to live with a woman in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, but in January this year, she left him and began living with Dimpy Rawat, 24, who works at a shop, M Harsha Vardhan, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said.

He added that Kumar held a grudge against Rawat because of this.

Police said the incident occurred on June 30, when Kumar allegedly called Rawat to meet him in his car, a Maruti Swift Dzire, in Tilak Nagar at about 1.30pm under a false pretext. “Kumar smashed Rawat’s head with a hammer inside the car, knocking him unconscious. Believing him to be dead, he decided to dump the body in a canal or drain somewhere in Dwarka,” the DCP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar covered Rawat’s bloodied head, and started driving towards the outer region of Dwarka to find a suitable dumping spot, police said.

However, while he was driving through Dwarka Sector 3 at around 2.30pm, he rammed into a Maruti WagonR parked outside an eatery. The owner of the restaurant, Amit, told the police that the WagonR belonged to his brother, due to which he tried to stop the Swift Dzire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The driver of the Swift Dzire tried to escape by reversing his car, but couldn’t drive far because of other cars on the road. We caught up with him and signalled him to stop,” Amit told the police.

When Amit and other passersby peeped through the window, they noticed what looked like a dead body in the back seat. Kumar was still in the vehicle when he was confronted by the group.

Once the passersby realised that Rawat was alive when they saw his hand tremble and called the police, who rushed him to a hospital. Police described Rawat’s condition as stable but critical. Kumar was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

“Dimpy (Rawat) is badly injured due to the hammer attack but has survived so far. We have arrested Sahil and booked him for attempt to murder,” DCP Vardhan said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said further details of the crime will be available once the victim is in a better condition to record his statement, adding that, prima facie, there is no evidence to suggest any involvement of the woman.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON