Man dated over 100 women, cheated them of 3 crore: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against a 35-year-old security guard who was arrested in December for impersonating a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officer, cheating and robbing a woman on a matrimonial app, police said. The accused, Manoj Gahlyan, was arrested in December 2024 from his house in east Delhi’s New Usmanpur. (Representational image)

The 150-page chargesheet mentioned that he targeted over a hundred women in the last eight years and robbed them of ₹3 to 4 crore.

The accused, Manoj Gahlyan, was arrested in December 2024 from his house in east Delhi’s New Usmanpur after a woman informed the police that she met Gahlyan on a matrimonial app and he managed to get her credit card and debit card details. Later, police said the accused went to the woman’s home and stole her cards.

He bought a mobile phone, electronic items from her cards and also withdrew ₹50,000 cash, police said.

Vichitra Veer, DCP (west) said Gahlyan was also cheating other women using the same modus operandi. A copy of the chargesheet, accessed by HT, stated that he cheated at least a hundred women.

“He was working as a guard for years at the DMRC building. He started posing as senior high ranking officers in 2017 and made an account on a matrimonial website. Since 2017, he has been creating accounts, luring women by showing off his fake job and lifestyle and cheating them,” an investigating officer said.

“He would delete IDs and make new IDs.We found that he has deleted more than 50 accounts in the past seven to eight years. He would gather details of their banking cards or make them pay for an expensive phone or watch. Later, he would try to go to their home and steal their cards…” the chargesheet read.

The chargesheet also mentioned another complainant’s statement against him. The woman, an east Delhi resident, alleged that she met the accused in 2022 and he stole her debit cards, credit cards and belongings.