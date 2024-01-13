Gurugram man dies after being hit by motorcyclist while crossing road

A 34-year-old man died after allegedly being hit by a speeding motorcyclist while he was crossing the road near Sector-43 Vyapar Kendra, police officials aware of the matter said on Friday. A senior police officer said that they received the detailed autopsy report on Thursday after which it became clear that he had suffered a severe head injury caused by a blunt force impact and it resulted in haemorrhage, causing his death. (Representational image)

Police said that the deceased, Vinod Rajak, was rushed to a clinic at Sector 28 in a cab by his friend, Umesh Kumar. Rajak initially fainted but later gained consciousness while on the way to the clinic. However, they found the clinic closed. Later, Kumar dropped Rajak at his rented accommodation in Sushant Lok Block-C and returned home as he didn’t have any visible injury, they added.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Police said the accident took place at about 9.30pm on December 31 and on the next morning, Kumar visited Rajak again to find him completely healthy.

However, Rajak suddenly collapsed at night after which his wife, who was unaware of the accident, rushed him to a private hospital in Sushant Lok-I where doctors declared him dead. The hospital authorities alerted police as he didn’t have any apparent ailment or injury, police said.

Investigators said that after Kumar came to know about Rajak’s death, he informed his wife about the accident following which an autopsy was conducted.

A senior police officer said that they received the detailed autopsy report on Thursday after which it became clear that he had suffered a severe head injury caused by a blunt force impact and it resulted in haemorrhage, causing his death.

Finally on Kumar’s complaint on Thursday, an FIR was registered against the unidentified motorcyclist under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok police station.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said none had noted the registration number of the two-wheeler at the time of accident. “Now, we are trying to recover the CCTV footage of the area of that night to trace the motorcyclist,” he added.