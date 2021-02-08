Man dupes Delhi CM's daughter of ₹34k on e-commerce platform
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita has allegedly been duped of ₹34,000 by a man, who approached her as a buyer on an e-commerce platform, where she had put up a sofa on sale, police said on Monday.
An FIR under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Civil Lines police station under north district of the Delhi Police on Sunday after a complaint was received in this regard, they said.
According to the police, the victim had put up a sofa for sale on an e-commerce platform. She was approached by a man who showed interest in making the purchase. To check if the account details shared by her were correct, he initially transferred a minimal amount of money into her account.
Subsequently, the man sent a QR code to the seller and asked her to scan it so that the amount fixed under the deal could be transferred to her account but instead, ₹20,000 got deducted from her account when she followed the instructions of the buyer, a senior police officer said.
When she enquired about it, the man claimed that he had sent a wrong QR code by mistake and sent another link to her, asking her to follow the same procedure. But again an amount of ₹14,000 got deducted from the seller's account when she scanned the QR code, the officer said.
"Based on the complaint received, we have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC. An investigation has been initiated and we are trying to trace the suspect," he added.
