Man fined by Lokayukta for filing baseless complaint against Delhi minister, says AAP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday said the Lokayukta has imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on advocate Neeraj, who had lodged a case in connection with the alleged ownership of benami property against Satyendar Jain in 2017, for not producing any evidence against the AAP leader.

“The Lokayukta has made it clear by imposing a fine of ₹50,000 that AAP leaders have been subjected to false allegations continuously, but no evidence has been ever submitted in the court to substantiate the allegations,” Bharadwaj, who is also the chief spokesperson of the party, said.

The AAP quoted Satyendar Jain’s lawyer Amit Anand Tiwari: “Delhi Lokayukta has imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the complainant, lawyer Neeraj, for falsely accusing Satyendra Jain of owning benami property. The Delhi Lokayukta has ordered the complainant Neeraj to deposit the fine amount by the next date of hearing. Also, the Delhi Lokayukta has given the complainant the last chance to produce evidence by the next date of hearing in the matter. If the complainant Neeraj does not produce any evidence even at the next hearing, then his right to submit evidence in this case will be extinguished.”

When contacted, advocate Neeraj told HT: “I have not seen the order of the Lokayukta yet. I have come to know that the Lokayukta has asked me to file an additional affidavit at a cost of ₹50,000. I had filed the case on the basis of newspaper reports.”

Bharadwaj alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been constantly plotting to implicate AAP MLAs and ministers in false cases. “Every investigation authority has been used, be it ED, CBI, Income Tax department or Delhi Police. They have left no stone unturned to conspire against the AAP. They have grossly misused powers of each agency to malign AAP leaders. But AAP leaders are staunchly honest. It is proved once again. The Lokayukta has made it clear by imposing a fine of ₹50,000 on the BJP leader that the BJP only makes false allegations, but provides no evidence in court,” Bharadwaj said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, meanwhile, said before celebrating he imposition of penalty on the complainant Bhardwaj should have remembered that Jain is currently in judicial custody in connection with a similar matter being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.