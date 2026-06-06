Man given life sentence for rape, murder of 8-yr-old girl in Nuh

A special fast track court sentenced a 28-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Nuh in 2024. The accused had buried the girl’s body in a three-feet deep pit dug in the field outside the village.

Vijay Sehrawat, special public prosecutor said the incident took place at Doha in Firozpur Jhirka on February 28, 2024 when the victim was at home with her siblings and neighbourhood children.

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The court of additional district and sessions judge Ashu Sanjeev Tinjan also imposed ₹17,000 fine after convicting him under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence on offence) of Indian Penal Code.

Vijay Sehrawat, special public prosecutor said the incident took place at Doha in Firozpur Jhirka on February 28, 2024 when the victim was at home with her siblings and neighbourhood children.

“Her parents were away when the accused lured the minor outside the village by promising her chocolates. He then took her to a secluded place and raped her,” he added.

Sehrawat said that the accused strangled the girl when she tried to raise an alarm and fled.

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{{^usCountry}} Her parents filed a missing complaint at Firozpur Jhirka police station. Investigation identified a suspect from the same locality, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her parents filed a missing complaint at Firozpur Jhirka police station. Investigation identified a suspect from the same locality, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused was traced and arrested on March 1, 2024. During interrogation, he confessed that he kidnapped the minor from the residence entrance, took her to a mustard field, raped and murdered her before burying the body, police said.

“The body was sent for an autopsy. There were clear signs of sexual assault on body. Samples collected for forensic analysis found the suspect’s DNA on the victim’s body,” Sehrawat added.