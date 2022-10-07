Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man held at Delhi airport with diamond-studded watch worth 27 crore

Man held at Delhi airport with diamond-studded watch worth 27 crore

delhi news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:04 AM IST

Customs says the items have been seized under section 110 of Customs Act, 1962 and the passenger has been placed under arrest in terms of Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962

While the Jacob & Co watch makes up a large chunk of the total valuation of seized goods, the other watches were also high-end. (HT Photo)
While the Jacob & Co watch makes up a large chunk of the total valuation of seized goods, the other watches were also high-end. (HT Photo)
ByJasjeev Gandhiok

An Indian national was arrested by Customs officers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for trying to smuggle in seven wristwatches, a diamond-studded bracelet and an iPhone 14 Pro from Dubai, all approximately valued at 28.17 crore. Among the items was a customised Jacob & Co watch made entirely of gold and studded with diamonds valued at around 27.09 crore, officials said.

Customs said the passenger arrived in Delhi from Dubai on October 4. Suspicious of his movements, officers examined the passenger and his luggage, resulting in the recovery of five Rolex Oyster watches, a Piaget Limelight Stella watch and the customised Jacob and Co. watch. In addition, a diamond-studded bracelet and iPhone 14 Pro (256 GB) model were also seized.

“While the Jacob & Co watch makes up a large chunk of the total valuation of seized goods, the other watches are also high-end. The Piaget watch is valued at around 30 lakh and the other watches are valued at around 15 lakh each,” a Customs officer said.

According to Customs, the items have been seized under Section 110 of Customs Act, 1962 and the passenger has been placed under arrest under Section 104 of the same Act. “The offence is non-bailable and is covered under Section 135 of the Customs Act, 1962,” the officer added.

Delhi airport Customs commissioner Zubair Riaz Kamili said, “This is the biggest seizure at the Delhi airport in terms of single-item value in the category of commercial or luxury goods. The value of the Jacob & Co watch is equivalent to seizing around 60kg of gold in one go,” he said.

Chief commissioner (Delhi Customs Zone) Surjit Bhujabal said alert customs officers at the Delhi airport made the seizure possible despite heavy passenger traffic.

“Indian Customs have always ensured maximum facilitation and minimal disturbance to genuine passengers. Simultaneously, we are ensuring the safeguard of economic frontiers by curbing smuggling,” Bhujabal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out