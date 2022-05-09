‘Man held for clashes participated in peace meets to avoid arrest’

A man arrested in connection with the communal violence in Jahangirpuri on April 16 took part in “peace committee” meetings in the region after the clashes to ensure no suspicion was cast on him, the police said on Sunday, a day after arresting one Tabrez Alam, as videos emerged on social media showing him giving a speech during a peace meeting.

A senior officer of the crime branch said, “We have seen a video, in which he, sitting beside the area DCP, was seen giving a speech on peace and brotherhood. But on the basis of video footages and technical surveillance, he has been arrested. He was taking part in every meeting of the peace committee. He portrayed himself as a peacemaker so that no one would suspect he was involved in the violence.”

When contacted, Usha Rangnani, DCP (north-west), called the investigation completely independent.

“If anyone’s role is established during investigation, the same will be dealt with as per the law, irrespective of whether he helped local police in establishing peace and harmony after riots in the area or otherwise. After communal violence in Jahangirpuri, police had a prime and focused role of establishing peace and order in the area, during which large number of people of all communities were co-opted to appeal people to maintain peace and communal harmony. Anyone from the area, who approached local police with the same idea, was associated with aman committee as a confidence-building measure with the community,” she said.

The Delhi police have so far arrested 33 persons and apprehended three minors for the clashes during a religious procession in the area on April 16.