‘Man held for clashes participated in peace meets to avoid arrest’
A man arrested in connection with the communal violence in Jahangirpuri on April 16 took part in “peace committee” meetings in the region after the clashes to ensure no suspicion was cast on him, the police said on Sunday, a day after arresting one Tabrez Alam, as videos emerged on social media showing him giving a speech during a peace meeting.
A senior officer of the crime branch said, “We have seen a video, in which he, sitting beside the area DCP, was seen giving a speech on peace and brotherhood. But on the basis of video footages and technical surveillance, he has been arrested. He was taking part in every meeting of the peace committee. He portrayed himself as a peacemaker so that no one would suspect he was involved in the violence.”
When contacted, Usha Rangnani, DCP (north-west), called the investigation completely independent.
“If anyone’s role is established during investigation, the same will be dealt with as per the law, irrespective of whether he helped local police in establishing peace and harmony after riots in the area or otherwise. After communal violence in Jahangirpuri, police had a prime and focused role of establishing peace and order in the area, during which large number of people of all communities were co-opted to appeal people to maintain peace and communal harmony. Anyone from the area, who approached local police with the same idea, was associated with aman committee as a confidence-building measure with the community,” she said.
The Delhi police have so far arrested 33 persons and apprehended three minors for the clashes during a religious procession in the area on April 16.
To ensure transparency, Karnataka forms committee to vet tenders above ₹50cr
The Karnataka government on Sunday announced the setting up of a three-member committee to screen all tenders above ₹50 crore in what appears to be an attempt to rid itself of the piling allegations of corruption. Members of the committee will get remuneration of ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh, respectively. Ramesh Jarkiholi was forced to step down after a woman accused him of a “job-for-sex” scandal in March last year.
Bangladeshi national arrested from Deoband was involved in anti-national activities: ATS
A Bangladeshi national, Talha Taluqdar Bin Farrukh, arrested by UP Anti-Terrorist Squad from Darul Uloom hostel of Deoband, Saharanpur, on April 29, was involved in anti-national activities and was in constant touch with a Jehadi group member, said senior police officials here on Sunday. They said the accused had made these revelations during rigorous interrogation done during Farrukh's two-day custody remand period on Saturday and Sunday.
Bommai not elected CM: Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he is not an elected CM, and was appointed to the coveted post in exchange for money. Siddaramaiah even alleged that Bommai is only following RSS' instructions, as they have made him the chief minister. Congress has demanded an inquiry into these claims.
Halving line losses in four years may be a tough task for UPPCL
Lucknow: Claims notwithstanding, it may be a tall order for the loss-ridden UP Power Corporation Ltd to cut the mounting distribution losses (a euphemism for power theft) to half in next four years, even as the Centre has recently approved funds of more than ₹16,000 crore for the purpose, said people aware of the issue.
Karnataka to optimise renewable energy with storage support
The Karnataka government is making efforts to capitalise on its generation of renewable energy by boosting its storage capabilities to secure its growing requirement of power. “Storage means you don't require it (energy) now but it is available. If I don't use it or store it (energy), it goes waste. I can store it and use it when I require it,” the official added. Karnataka's dependency on coal is about 34% currently.
