Man in South Delhi smothers wife to death with pillow for ‘refusing to serve dinner’: Police
- Vinod told the police that he and his wife were drinking on Thursday night. When Vinod asked Sonali to serve dinner, she refused.
A 47-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly smothering his wife to death with a pillow after an argument when she refused to serve him dinner at their house in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area, police said on Saturday.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Pawan Kumar said that the accused has been identified as Vinod Kumar Dubey who killed his wife Sonali on Thursday night.
Officers aware of the case said the matter was reported to the police control room at 9:30am on Friday. When the police reached the spot, they found Sonali dead in the house. Vinod was arrested on Friday. Vinod told the police that he and his wife were drinking on Thursday night. When Vinod asked Sonali to serve dinner, she refused and the two started arguing during which Sonali slapped Vinod. After his, Vinod killed Sonali, the police said.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics