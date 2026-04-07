Man in SUV breaches Delhi assembly security, places flower bouquet in Speaker's car; held later

New Delhi : A man on Monday breached the Delhi Legislative Assembly, allegedly breaking through the barricades and damaging the iron gates to enter the premises, where he got out of the car and placed a bouquet of flowers in the car of Speaker Vijender Gupta before exiting the same way. Speaker Vijender Gupta, who had gone to another part of the Assembly premises, “had entered his office minutes before the security breach,” said another official. (Hindustan Times)

The entire incident, which lasted around 5 minutes, raised questions over security preparations at one of the most secure locations in the national capital.

The man, later identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested at a police picket in Roop Nagar, near Delhi University’s north campus, around two hours later. Police have yet to establish Singh’s motive.

Confirming the incident, Gupta on Monday told HT, “I will await the findings of the police investigation.”

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Details of the incident According to police officials, the incident took place around 2.10 pm when a speeding Tata Sierra, with a UP number, rammed through the barricades of Gate No. 2 of the Vidhan Sabha building. The gate, which is located near Vidhan Sabha Metro Station Gate number 1, is typically used by VIPs.

Security at the gate, which is manned by CRPF, is relatively lighter when the House is not in session and, on Monday, there were two guards on duty at this entrance. The gate also leads directly to his office, where his car is usually parked, officials said.

As the guards were chasing the car, it stopped near the Speaker’s unlocked car, said a police officer. Then Singh, the sole occupant of the car, briefly sat inside the Speaker’s vehicle and placed a bouquet of artificial flowers as well as a garland of marigolds in the boot.

Within minutes, he got back in his car and drove out the way he came, nearly hitting a rickshaw puller right outside the gate. Police have recorded the statement of the rickshaw puller.

Gupta, who had gone to another part of the Assembly premises, “had entered his office minutes before the security breach,” said another official.