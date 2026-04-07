Man in SUV breaches Delhi assembly security, places flower bouquet in Speaker's car; held later
The entire incident, which lasted around 5 minutes, raised questions over security preparations at one of the most secure locations in the national capital.
New Delhi : A man on Monday breached the Delhi Legislative Assembly, allegedly breaking through the barricades and damaging the iron gates to enter the premises, where he got out of the car and placed a bouquet of flowers in the car of Speaker Vijender Gupta before exiting the same way.
The entire incident, which lasted around 5 minutes, raised questions over security preparations at one of the most secure locations in the national capital.
The man, later identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested at a police picket in Roop Nagar, near Delhi University’s north campus, around two hours later. Police have yet to establish Singh’s motive.
Confirming the incident, Gupta on Monday told HT, “I will await the findings of the police investigation.”
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Details of the incident
According to police officials, the incident took place around 2.10 pm when a speeding Tata Sierra, with a UP number, rammed through the barricades of Gate No. 2 of the Vidhan Sabha building. The gate, which is located near Vidhan Sabha Metro Station Gate number 1, is typically used by VIPs.
Security at the gate, which is manned by CRPF, is relatively lighter when the House is not in session and, on Monday, there were two guards on duty at this entrance. The gate also leads directly to his office, where his car is usually parked, officials said.
As the guards were chasing the car, it stopped near the Speaker’s unlocked car, said a police officer. Then Singh, the sole occupant of the car, briefly sat inside the Speaker’s vehicle and placed a bouquet of artificial flowers as well as a garland of marigolds in the boot.
Within minutes, he got back in his car and drove out the way he came, nearly hitting a rickshaw puller right outside the gate. Police have recorded the statement of the rickshaw puller.
Gupta, who had gone to another part of the Assembly premises, “had entered his office minutes before the security breach,” said another official.
Police identified man from his car's registration number
Police identified Singh on the basis of his car’s registration number. They scanned CCTVs nearby and traced him to north Delhi. Around 4:15 pm, Singh was arrested. “When we started checking CCTVs, we found that he was near DU North Campus and sent teams. He was then caught in Roop Nagar at a picket. We have also detained two others. They are also being questioned,” said the senior officer quoted above.
Police said Singh, a resident of Pilibhit, UP, came to Delhi on Monday and the car was purchased around two months ago.
A third officer said, “We found that he had earlier supported farmers’ protest in Delhi. He has also said he was searching for a nephew and came to Delhi on Sunday. He has no clear answers…As per local police’s information, he is mentally unsound and came to Delhi to look for his missing relative,” said the officer. A taxi driver and another person have also apprehended. However, senior police officers said they have “no role” in the incident and were only with Singh at time of his arrest. Police said they may be released soon after questioning.
According to officials, around 50 police personnel are currently deployed on the premises across four gates. Security arrangements are strengthened during Assembly sessions. “Earlier, about 80 personnel used to be deployed, but the number has declined over the years. Gupta has one PSO (personal security officer) who accompanies him,” an official added. A senior police officer said Delhi Police and CRPF personnel are also deployed around the premises. Around 50 such personnel were deployed across the four gates.
The Opposition Aam Aadmi Party said the incident raises serious questions over security at the Assembly.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSaloni Bhatia
Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.
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