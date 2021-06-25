Man killed, wife critically injured in suspected hate crime in Delhi

A 23-year-old man was killed while his wife was critically injured as half a dozen assailants barged into the couple’s home at Ambarhai village near Dwarka in southwest Delhi and fired on them late on Thursday, police said. Police said the couple, from Haryana’s Sonepat, eloped a year ago and they suspect the involvement of the families of the two in the attack.

Deputy police commissioner (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said Vinay Dahiya, the husband who was shot four times, died on the spot. He added his 19-year-old wife, Kiran, was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition with five gunshot wounds.

Meena said they were informed about the shooting incident around 9pm and around six or seven assailants were involved. A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered. “We have learnt that Vinay and Kiran eloped...one year ago. They got married against the wishes of their families. Legal action is being taken,” said Meena.